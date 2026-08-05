Soybeans Bounce Off Intraday Weakness, Still Close with Losses

Soybeans saw losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents across most contracts on Wednesday, with deferreds fractionally mixed. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 3/4 cents at $11.29 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.30 to $2.80, with Soy Oil 22 to 48 points lower.
USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday morning with analysts estimating sales of 100,000-400,000 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 7/30. New crop business are seen at 0.9-1.55 MMT in that week. Soybean meal is seen in a range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil expected to be between net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 10,000 MT.
The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations.
China’s Sinograin had another auction of imported soybeans, with 334,000 MT of the 501,000 MT sold at an average of $594.84/MT
Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.51 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash was $11.29 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,
Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.56 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.74 3/4, down 3 cents,
New Crop Cash was $11.13 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.