Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Close with Weakness on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans slipped lower into the Tuesday close with contracts down 1 to 2 cents in the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 cents lower at $9.80 3/4. Soymeal futures posted gains of $1.10 to $2.50 on Tuesday, with Soy Oil futures slipping back 25 to 39 points lower.

Commitment of Traders data from this afternoon showed managed money cutting back another 32,560 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on 12/16 to 147,778 contracts.

USDA’s second release of Export Sales data this week showed soybean sales in the week of December 11 at 2.396 MMT, in the middle of estimates of 1.8-2.9 MMT. That was a marketing year high, the largest in over a year, 68.3% larger than the same week last year. China was the buyer of 1.38 MMT in that week, with the total known sales to China at 6.2 MMT, including the daily sales from the last couple weeks.

Soy meal sales exceeded the trade range of estimates of 275,000-550,000 MT at 616,453 MT. Bean oil sales were on the low end of the estimated range of 5,000-24,000 MT at 8,660 MT.

 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.51 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.80 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.63 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.74 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7981 -0.0301 -0.31%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 48.79s -0.29 -0.59%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 304.2s +2.3 +0.76%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1051-4s -1-6 -0.17%
Soybean
ZSH26 1063-6s -1-2 -0.12%
Soybean

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 2
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 4
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot