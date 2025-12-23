Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
The wheat complex is showing mixed trade with winter wheat contracts higher and spring wheat lower the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is trading with fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Tuesday.

Another update to the Export Sales report from morning indicated 432,609 MT in wheat sales for the week of December 11. That was in the middle of the 300,000-600,000 MT of trade estimates and an improvement of 13.39% from the previous week.

The EU commission estimates the EU soft wheat export total from July 1 to December 21 at 10.8 MMT, shy of the 11 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.17 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.39 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.89 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,


