Wheat Mixed at Midday

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade with winter wheat contracts higher and spring wheat lower the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is trading with fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Tuesday.

Another update to the Export Sales report from morning indicated 432,609 MT in wheat sales for the week of December 11. That was in the middle of the 300,000-600,000 MT of trade estimates and an improvement of 13.39% from the previous week.

The EU commission estimates the EU soft wheat export total from July 1 to December 21 at 10.8 MMT, shy of the 11 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.17 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.28, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.39 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, down 3/4 cent,