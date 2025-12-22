Barchart.com
Wheat Pushing Higher as Exports Tick Up

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
The wheat complex is trading with gains across most contracts on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are up 4 to 5 cents at Monday’s midday. KC HRW futures are up 5 to 6 cents so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 1 to 2 cents higher.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 627,443 MT (23.05 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on December 18. That was an increase of 28.2% from the week prior and up 46.79% from same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 98,816 MT, with 73,777 MT to Japan, 69,201 MT to Thailand, and 68,559 MT to China. Marketing year shipments have totaled 14.75 MMT (542.1 mbu), a 22.89% hike yr/yr.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 381,532 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 12/4. That was on the lower side of analysts looking for between 300,000-600,000 MT in wheat sales. While it was below the week prior, it was still 31.46% above the same week last year.

A back logged update from CFTC showed spec traders in CBT wheat futures and options adding back 2,228 contracts to the net short position as of December 19 to 46,069 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money trimmed just 900 contracts from their net short to 17,011 contracts.

Algeria has issued a tender for 50,000 MT of durum wheat.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.14, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.25 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.33 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.90 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

