Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Close Friday with Continued Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans extended the weakness on Friday, as most front months were down 2 to 3 cents. January closed out the week down 27 ½ cents from last Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 3/4 cents lower at $9.78 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 80 cents to $1.50, with January $4.90 lower this week. Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 21 points, as January was down 217 points wk/wk.

USDA reported another private export sale of 134,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning. Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week of December 4, with analysts expecting 0.8-2 MMT of bean sales. Meal sales are estimated in a range of 200,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil in a 5,000-25,000 MT range. 

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money slashing 35,088 contracts from their net long in soybean futures and options as of the week ending on December 9. As of that Tuesday, they were net long 180,338 contracts. 

Sinograin, a China state stockpiler, sold 179,702 MT in their auction on Friday, nearly a third of the offered amount.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.49 1/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.78 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.59 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.70 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7852 -0.0280 -0.29%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 48.44s -0.18 -0.37%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 301.1s -1.2 -0.40%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1049-2s -3-0 -0.29%
Soybean
ZSH26 1059-4s -2-4 -0.24%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett_ Image by mark reinstein via Shutterstock_ 1
‘We’ll Be in These Stocks 10, 20 Years’: Warren Buffett’s $30 Billion Bet Gets a Big Boost as Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 30-Year High
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Used to Give His Family Members $10,000 in Cash for Christmas – Why He Stopped, and What the Oracle of Omaha Left Under the Tree Instead
Cybersecurity by AIBooth via Shutterstock 4
Exposing the Hidden Geometry of Palo Alto (PANW) Stock Most Investors Will Miss
Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 5
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot