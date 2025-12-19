Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed on Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
The wheat complex is mixed so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with Friday gains of 2 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are slipping lower on Friday with fractional losses. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents higher so far on Friday

Export sales commitments for wheat exports are now 18.94 MMT, or 696 million bushels, which is 21.8% larger than last year.

SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 83.8 MMT, which is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 5 MMT from the year prior. South Korea purchased a total of 50,000 MT of wheat from the US and 9,200 MT from Canada overnight. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 27.1 MMT, up 1.6 MMT from the previous number. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.09 3/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.20 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.16 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.77 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.88, up 5 cents,


