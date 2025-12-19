Barchart.com
Here's What to Expect From U.S. Bancorp's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

U_S_ Bancorp_ logo on phone with money background-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83.7 billion, U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides banking, lending, payment, investment, and trust services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and government entities across the United States. The company operates through multiple segments, including consumer and business banking, wealth management, payment services, and corporate and institutional banking.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast USB to report a profit of $1.18 per share, an increase of 10.3% from $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the regional banking leader to report an EPS of $4.55, up 14.3% from $3.98 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have soared 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.4% increase and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLF14.5% return over the same period. 

U.S. Bancorp reported a strong Q3 2025 profit jump of 18% on Oct. 16, with net income rising to $1.89 billion, or $1.22 per share. USB also posted robust fee income growth of 9.5%, including a 9.3% surge in capital markets fees and a 9.4% increase in trust and investment management fees. Additionally, net interest income rose 2.1% to $4.22 billion, beating management expectations. However, the stock fell 1.7% on that day.

Analysts' consensus view on USB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," 10 "Holds," and one suggests "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for U.S. Bancorp is $56.15, suggesting a potential upside of 4.2% from current levels. 


