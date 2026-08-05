Wheat Gains Holding at Wednesday’s Midday

The wheat complex is trading with gains across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 8 cents higher so far on the midweek session. KC HRW futures are 12 cents higher in the front months so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is back up 4 to 5 cents at midday.
Concerns remain about the flow of exports out of the Black Sea as the Russia/Ukraine conflicts has ramped up attacks on vessels and port in recent weeks.
Algeria purchased an estimated 300,000 to 720,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.46 1/2, up 8 cents,
Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.65 1/4, up 8 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.19, up 12 cents,
Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.36 1/2, up 12 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.89 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
Dec 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.13 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.