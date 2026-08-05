Wheat Gains Holding at Wednesday’s Midday

Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash

The wheat complex is trading with gains across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 8 cents higher so far on the midweek session. KC HRW futures are 12 cents higher in the front months so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is back up 4 to 5 cents at midday.

Concerns remain about the flow of exports out of the Black Sea as the Russia/Ukraine conflicts has ramped up attacks on vessels and port in recent weeks.

Algeria purchased an estimated 300,000 to 720,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.46 1/2, up 8 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.65 1/4, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.19, up 12 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.36 1/2, up 12 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.89 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,