Soybean Weakness Extends to Wednesday

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 3 to 5 ¼ cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 3/4 cents at $11.28 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.20 to $3.00, with Soy Oil 30 to 40 points lower. There were 137 deliveries issued against August soybeans overnight, with 322 for August bean oil.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations.

StoneX released their initial estimate for the 2026 US soybean crop at 53 bpa on Tuesday, with production at 4.47 bbu.

China’s Sinograin had another auction of imported soybeans, with 334,000 MT of the 501,000 MT sold at an average of $594.84/MT

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.49 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.28 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.74 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,