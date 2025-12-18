What to Expect From Lamb Weston's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) is a food processing company that specializes in frozen potato products. Valued at a market cap of $8.3 billion , the company is one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of frozen french fries and other value-added potato products, serving restaurants, quick-service chains, foodservice operators, and retail customers. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Dec. 19.

Before this event, analysts expect this packaged food company to report a profit of $0.67 per share , up 1.5% from $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, LW’s EPS of $0.74 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 37%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect LW to report a profit of $3.11 per share, down 7.2% from $3.35 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 12.2% year-over-year to $3.49 in fiscal 2027.

LW has declined 27.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.1% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.2% downtick over the same time period.

Shares of LW surged 4.3% on Sept. 30 after its stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings release. The company’s net sales grew marginally year-over-year to $1.7 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.5%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $0.74 declined 5.1% from the year-ago quarter, but handily topped analyst expectations of $0.54.