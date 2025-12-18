Is Paycom Software Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $9.4 billion , Paycom Software, Inc. ( PAYC ) is a U.S.-based provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions delivered through a software-as-a-service model for small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers an integrated platform that manages the entire employee life cycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, benefits, and retirement.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Paycom Software fits right into that category. Its comprehensive suite of applications includes talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, compliance, analytics, and employee self-service tools.

Shares of the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company have fallen 37.6% from its 52-week high of $267.76 . Paycom Software’s shares have decreased 22.2% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 1.8% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PAYC stock is down 18.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 14.3% rise. Moreover, shares of the human-resources and payroll software maker have dropped 28.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 11.1% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late June.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue of $493.3 million on Nov. 5, Paycom’s shares tumbled 10.7% the next day as adjusted EPS of $1.94 missed the estimate . Investors were also unsettled by a sharp decline in cash and cash equivalents to $375 million from $532.2 million in the prior quarter.

In comparison, rival Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) has outperformed PAYC stock. SHOP stock has surged 52.1% on a YTD basis and 35.4% over the past 52 weeks.