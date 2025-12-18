Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Conagra Brands Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Conagra Brands Inc magnified by- Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Conagra Brands Inc magnified by- Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $8.5 billion, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is a packaged food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of branded and private-label food products, including frozen meals, snacks, condiments, packaged meals, and grocery staples. The Chicago, Illinois-based company  is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Dec. 19.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaged foods company to report a profit of $0.44 per share, down 37.1% from $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q1, CAG’s EPS of $0.39 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 18.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect CAG to report a profit of $1.75 per share, down 23.9% from $2.30 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 6.3% year-over-year to $1.86 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

CAG has declined 35.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.1% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP2.2% downtick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 1, shares of CAG rose 5.4% after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s overall revenue declined 5.8% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, but topped analyst expectations. Meanwhile, due to a decrease in adjusted gross profit, its adjusted EPS also fell by a notable 26.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.39, yet it surpassed consensus estimates of $0.33. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about CAG’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 12 suggest "Hold,” one indicates a “Moderate Sell,” and one advises a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for CAG is $20.07, indicating a 12% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,721.43 -78.83 -1.16%
S&P 500 Index
CAG 17.91 -0.01 -0.06%
Conagra Brands Inc
XLP 79.70 +0.05 +0.06%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot