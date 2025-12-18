Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Delta Air Lines' Report

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation. With a market cap of $46.5 billion, the company offers flight status information, bookings, baggage handling, and other related services. The global airline leader is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect DAL to report a profit of $1.58 per share on a diluted basis, down 14.6% from $1.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
For the full year, analysts expect DAL to report EPS of $5.85, down 5% from $6.16 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 21.2% year over year to $7.09 in fiscal 2026.
DAL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 12.7% gains over the same time frame.
DAL is outperforming due to strong demand in premium and corporate travel, effective cost management, and a robust loyalty program. Additionally, growth in its premium revenue was driven by new aircraft and retrofits, while the SkyMiles program and American Express Company (AXP) partnership fueled double-digit gains. Corporate travel volumes exceeded 2019 levels, with strong fare growth and operational reliability also contributing to the airline's success.
On Oct. 9, DAL shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue of $16.7 billion beat the consensus estimates by 3.8%. The company’s EPS was $2.17, surpassing the consensus estimates by 39.8%.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on DAL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” DAL’s average analyst price target is $75.44, indicating a potential upside of 8.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.