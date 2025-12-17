Barchart.com
Soybeans Bouncing Off Midweek Lows

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Soybeans are trading with contracts down 1 to 2 1/2 cents on Wednesday, with futures bouncing off the early session lows. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 ¾ cents lower at $9.89 1/4. Soymeal futures are $3.30 lower, with Soy Oil futures steady at midday.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 198,000 MT of soybean to China and 125,000 MT to unknown destinations this morning.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports for December at 3.57 MMT, a 0.24 MMT increase from last week’s estimate.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.60 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.89 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.70 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.81 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8750 -0.0456 -0.46%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.05s +0.14 +0.29%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 302.0s -4.1 -1.34%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1058-2s -4-4 -0.42%
Soybean
ZSH26 1068-6s -3-0 -0.28%
Soybean

