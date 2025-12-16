Allegion Stock: Is ALLE Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Dublin, Ireland-based Allegion plc (ALLE) is a global security products and solutions company specializing in mechanical and electronic access control systems. The company commands a market cap of $13.8 billion, and its portfolio includes door hardware, locks, exit devices, and smart access solutions sold under well-known brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Allegion fits right into that category, reflecting its significant presence and influence in the security and safety industry, providing cutting-edge products to enhance security worldwide. Allegion primarily serves the commercial, institutional, and residential markets, with a strong presence in North America and expanding international operations, with a focus on safety, security, and seamless access management.
Allegion touched its 52-week high of $180.68 on Oct. 21, but the rally has since cooled, with the stock now trading about 9.8% below that peak. Recent performance has softened as well, with the stock down 7.5% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 3.1% gainduring the same time frame.
Stepping back, however, the broader trend remains constructive. Allegion has delivered strong gains of 24.8% year to date and 17.5% over the past 52 weeks, comfortably outperforming XLI’s 19.2% rise in 2025 and 14.2% return over the past year.
From a technical perspective, the stock continues to trade above its 200-day moving average, a sign of longer-term strength. Although the recent dip below the 50-day moving average since mid-October suggests some near-term consolidation.
Allegion reported a solid third-quarter performance on Oct. 23, exceeding earnings expectations, yet the stock declined 2.4% as investors focused on mixed underlying trends. Revenue reached $1.07 billion, up 10.7% year over year, including 5.9% organic growth, while adjusted EPS increased 6.5% to $2.30, reflecting healthy profitability. Strength in the Americas drove regional results, and recent acquisitions contributed to international growth.
However, margins, though still strong, were modestly lower than a year ago, which appeared to temper market sentiment. Even so, management raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, signaling continued confidence in the company’s operating trajectory despite the short-term pullback in the shares.
When compared to its peer, Allegion has notably outperformed ADT Inc.’s (ADT) 18.5% surge in 2025 and 13.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 12 analysts covering the ALLE stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $184.40 implies an upswing potential of 13.1% from the current market prices.
