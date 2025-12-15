Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The wheat complex is trading with losses on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 9 cents across most contracts to start the week. KC HRW futures are 6 to 7 cents in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents across the front months on Monday.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 488,025 MT (17.93 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 12/11. That was 23.2% above the week prior and 61.38% larger than the same week last year. the Philippines was as the largest buyer of 113,367 MT, with 89,044 MT shipped to Mexico and 66,008 MT to South Korea. The marketing year total is now 14.124 MMT (425.42 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 21.9% above the same period last year.

Export Sales data for the week ending on November 20 was out this morning, with USDA showing 361,715 MT in that week. That was on the lower side of estimates of 300,000-750,000 MT in wheat sales. That was a 5-week low for bookings and slightly below the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.20 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.11 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.23 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.70, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/2, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 524-2s -6-2 -1.18%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 512-0s -6-0 -1.16%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6875 -0.0700 -1.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 520-6s -8-4 -1.61%
Wheat
ZWK26 529-0s -8-2 -1.54%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Blurred food and drink isles by themorningglory via iStock 5
JPMorgan Says This 1 Chip Stock Is a Strong Buy Now... And It’s Not What You Think It Is
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot