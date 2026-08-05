NRG Energy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

NRG logo sign in its headquarters building in By JHVEPhoto

With a market cap of $24.7 billion , NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG ) provides retail electricity, energy management, smart home solutions, and carbon management services across the United States and Canada. Through multiple segments, it serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers while operating a diversified portfolio of fossil fuel and renewable energy generation assets and engaging in energy trading and related financial products.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NRG stock has decreased 32.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 22.2% . Moreover, shares of the company are down 26.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 13% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the power producer have also underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) over 1% return over the past 52 weeks and a 3.3% YTD rise.

NRG Energy’s shares tumbled 15.5% on Aug. 4 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.49, as interest expense more than doubled to $310 million. The results were also pressured by higher costs tied to assets acquired from LS Power, while NRG’s Texas segment adjusted EBITDA fell 25.6% to $381 million due to higher supply costs and mild winter weather, despite total adjusted EBITDA rising to $1.21 billion.

The sharp sell-off reflected investor concerns over near-term earnings pressure and higher financing costs, overshadowing the company’s longer-term growth opportunities, including a planned 1.2-GW Texas gas-fired plant for a global cloud/AI hyperscaler that could expand to 2.4 GW.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect NRG Energy's adjusted EPS to grow 6.3% year-over-year to $8.58. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 28, BMO Capital cut its price target for NRG Energy to $212 while maintaining a “Market Perform" rating.

The mean price target of $201.75 represents a 72.4% premium to NRG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $341 suggests a 191.4% potential upside.