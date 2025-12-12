Wheat Mixed at Friday’s Midday

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are down 1 to 2 cents in most contracts so far on Friday. KC HRW futures are down fractionally in most contracts, as December expires. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents at midday.
Export Sales data for the week ending on November 20 will be released on Monday, with analysts looking for 300,000-750,000 MT in wheat sales.
A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of wheat in a private purchased overnight.
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.32, down 1 1/2 cents,
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.98 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/2, down 3/4 cent,
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, unch,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.78, up 1 3/4 cents,
