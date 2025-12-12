Corn Easing Lower on Friday

Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay

Corn futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Friday. December futures expire today, with 6 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 3/4 cents at $3.97 3/4.

USDA reported private export sales of 250,000 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations this morning.

Export Sales data will get another catchup on Monday, with traders looking for 1.1-2.2 MMT in corn sales during the week ending on 11/20.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.32 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.97 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.41 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,