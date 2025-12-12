Barchart.com
Corn Easing Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Corn futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Friday. December futures expire today, with 6 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 3/4 cents at $3.97 3/4. 

USDA reported private export sales of 250,000 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations this morning.

Export Sales data will get another catchup on Monday, with traders looking for 1.1-2.2 MMT in corn sales during the week ending on 11/20.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.32 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.97 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.41 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.49 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 432-6 -2-4 -0.57%
Corn
ZCH26 441-4 -5-0 -1.12%
Corn
ZCZ25 432-6 -2-4 -0.57%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9649 -0.0490 -1.22%
US Corn Price Idx

