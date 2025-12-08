Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Faces Weakness on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The wheat complex was mixed to mostly lower across most contracts on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 2 cents. KC HRW futures saw Monday losses of 2 to 5 cents.  MPLS spring wheat was steady to 2 cents lower.

State Crop Progress report showed Kansas winter wheat ratings up 4% to 70% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 9 points to 375.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 393,341 MT (14.45 mbu) during the week ending on December 4. That was 1.95% above the week prior and 58.6% larger than the same week in 2024. Mexico was the top destination of 75,789 MT, with 75,174 MT headed to Indonesia and 68,038 MT to Vietnam. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 13.634 MMT (500.96 mbu) since June 1, which is now 20.91% larger than the same period last year.

Export Sales data for the week of November 6 was released this morning, with a total of 462,478 MT sold, in the middle of estimates of 250,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 3-week low, but still 21.69% above the same week last year. 

USDA will publish their monthly WASDE report on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 894 mbu in wheat ending stocks. That would be a 7 mbu drop from last year if realized. 

Argus estimates the 2026/27 Ukraine wheat crop at 23.9 MMT, up 0.9 MMT from the previous crop.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 3/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.21, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.71 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 526-4s -4-6 -0.89%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 521-0s -2-2 -0.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 536-0s -1-4 -0.28%
Wheat
ZWH26 534-6s -1-0 -0.19%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 1
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
Rate Decision, Tech Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
McDonald's Corp arches by- TonyBaggett via iStock 4
McDonald's Stock Looks Cheap - Analysts Are Lovin' MCD and Raising Their PTs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot