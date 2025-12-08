Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility and Earnings Report for December 8 - 12

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange by hapabapa via iStock
The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange by hapabapa via iStock

Earnings season is starting to wind down but we still have some big names due to report Q3 numbers. 

This week, we have Costco (COST), Broadcom (AVGO), Adobe Systems (ADBE) and Oracle (ORCL) all set to report.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

Nothing of note

 

Wednesday

COST – 3.9%

AVGO – 7.8%

 

Thursday

ADBE – 7.9%

ORCL – 10.9%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 40%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

A screenshot of a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

CRDO +10.1% vs 17.3% expected

MDB +22.2% vs 13.3% expected

CRWD +2.5% vs 7.3% expected

MRVL +7.9% vs 11.8% expected

OKTA +5.5% vs 11.4% expected

CRM +3.7% vs 7.8% expected

DLTR +3.6% vs 8.9% expected

SNOW -11.4% vs 10.3% expected

DG +14.0% vs 8.4% expected

DOCU -7.6% vs 9.9% expected

ULTA +12.7% vs 8.7% expected

 

Overall, there were 7 out of 11 that stayed within the expected range. 9 out of 11 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

MRNA, AAL, COIN, DKNG, SMCI, NOW and NFLX all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

A table of numbers and numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 100.24 -2.98 -2.89%
Netflix Inc
COST 894.68 -1.17 -0.13%
Costco Wholesale
AVGO 390.24 +9.21 +2.42%
Broadcom Ltd
SMCI 34.69 +0.46 +1.34%
Super Micro Computer
NOW 854.36 +686.59 +409.23%
Servicenow Inc
ADBE 346.26 +17.53 +5.33%
Adobe Systems Inc
ORCL 217.58 +3.25 +1.52%
Oracle Corp
MRNA 27.70 +2.21 +8.67%
Moderna Inc
AAL 14.81 +0.47 +3.28%
American Airlines Gp
COIN 269.73 -4.32 -1.58%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 1
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 3
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 5
Most “Safe” Dividend Stocks Don’t Grow Like This… But These 3 Did
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot