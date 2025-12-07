This Top Chip Stock Could Also Be the Best Way to Play a New Trump Robotics Rally

For months, the Trump administration has been thundering about America’s artificial Intelligence (AI) revival. But now, the spotlight is swiveling to a new space – robotics. The shift did not come with fanfare, just a steady drumbeat of meetings between Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the country’s biggest robotics founders. Those conversations, insiders say, are laying the groundwork for a potential executive order that could ignite a full-scale national robotics push.

Agencies are scrambling to align. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is prepping a robotics working group, congressional committees are drafting policy experiments, and industry lobbyists are urging Washington to match China’s breakneck pace. Even the market felt the tremor, and U.S. robotics-related stocks soared recently as investors sensed a big push toward automation on the horizon.

Amid this frenzy, California-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is one of the companies standing out as a stealth beneficiary. Known for powering everything from AI training rigs to edge-level compute, AMD’s chips are increasingly the digital backbone of next-generation robots. If robotics becomes the next national sprint, AMD could be a wise way to play it. Let’s take a closer look.

About Advanced Micro Devices Stock

Founded in 1969, Santa Clara-based AMD has spent more than fifty years pushing the limits of high-performance computing. It is one of the world’s most influential semiconductor players, valued at a market capitalization of $351.6 billion. AMD’s chips power everything from everyday gaming rigs to the massive data centers running modern AI.

AMD’s 2025 run has played out like a market thriller. After months of quiet accumulation, the stock burst into life, rallying nearly 81% year-to-date (YTD), leaving the Semiconductor Ishares ETF’s (SOXX) 44.3% rise far behind. It even hit $267.08 in October before cooling off by about 18%. Yet over the past six months, it shows an extraordinary 89% climb, driven by AI chip mania, heavyweight partnerships, and a wave of bullish analyst calls.

Now, the technicals suggest the stock is taking a breather. The 14-day RSI sits slightly over 47, signaling a neutral, cooling phase after months of relentless momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD leans soft, with the yellow MACD line sliding below the blue signal line and the histogram deepening into negative territory – an indication that short-term momentum has eased even as the broader uptrend remains firmly intact.

AMD’s rally this year has pushed its valuation to elevated levels, trading near 69.67 times forward adjusted earnings and 10.36 times forward sales, well above its historical medians and sector averages. It’s a steep tag, but the market seems convinced that AMD’s expanding AI momentum warrants the premium.

Still, if the company delivers the strong double-digit growth analysts expect, these rich multiples could settle naturally over time, turning what looks expensive today into a valuation that feels far more justified down the line.

A Snapshot of AMD’s Q3 Earnings Report

The chipmaker reported fiscal Q3 2025 results on Nov. 4, and the performance was commanding. Revenue surged to a record $9.25 billion, up 36% year-over-year (YOY) and comfortably ahead of expectations, underscoring how quickly AMD’s AI roadmap is turning into real, material momentum.

The data center segment – now the backbone of AMD’s AI ambitions – posted $4.3 billion in revenue, a 22% annual jump fueled by heavy demand for 5th Gen EPYC CPUs and Instinct MI350 series GPUs. But the real surprise came from the consumer side. Client and Gaming revenue climbed to $4 billion, soaring 73% YOY. Ryzen processors pushed Client sales to a record $2.8 billion, while Gaming revenue rocketed 181% to $1.3 billion on robust Radeon and semi-custom shipments.

Profitability strengthened in tandem. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.20, up 30.4% annually, handily beating analyst estimates. As CFO Jean Hu highlighted, AMD’s consistent investment in AI and HPC is becoming a flywheel, driving demand today while laying the groundwork for far bigger opportunities ahead.

And the company is not easing up. For fiscal Q4, management expects revenue of about $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million, implying 25% YOY growth at the midpoint and roughly 4% sequential growth. Management also sees non-GAAP gross margin holding near 54.5%, signaling both confidence in product mix and discipline in execution.

Wall Street’s estimates echo the positive tone. Q4 revenue is pegged at around $9.6 billion, up 25.7% YOY, with EPS expected to reach $1.10, a 25% annual improvement. Meanwhile, fiscal 2025 EPS is expected to jump 19.1% to $3.12 and surge another 73.1% in 2026 to $5.40.

A U.S. Robotics Push Could Quietly Power Up AMD

Global robotics and automation are set to explode, with the humanoid market alone projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, according to Goldman Sachs (GS). The surge in automation creates a fresh compute race. Every new robot – factory, warehouse, or service – demands faster processing, richer vision models, and on-device intelligence.

Trump’s proposed robotics agenda, built around tax incentives, federal funding, and a national strategy, directly boosts companies supplying the silicon behind these capabilities. As automation scales across sectors, demand for efficient AI and edge compute platforms accelerates.

Probably, that is where AMD becomes a natural fit. Its growing AI accelerator lineup, embedded processors, and edge-ready Ryzen platforms give robotics firms scalable, cost-effective power. In a government-fueled robotics rally, AMD becomes the silent infrastructure, feeding the brains behind America’s next generation of machines.

What Do Analysts Expect for AMD Stock?

Brokerages see AMD as a sleeper giant finally stepping into its moment. TD Cowen, which just added the stock to its “Best Stock Ideas” list, argues the market is underrating AMD’s expanding AI reach. With the Helios platform and MI450 accelerator slated for mid-2026, the firm expects earnings to double and its AI accelerator business to scale toward a massive 2030 opportunity. Cowen brushes off worries around AI spending, reiterates a “Buy”, and pins a $290 target as weakness opens a window.

Overall, sentiment is favorable, with AMD holding a “Moderate Buy” consensus. Among the 43 analysts covering the company, 28 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three consider it a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining 12 recommend a “Hold.”

Meanwhile, the mean price target of $291.29 indicates 33.6% upside potential, while the Street-high target of $380 suggests the stock could surge as much as 74% from current levels.