Corn Slipping Back on Friday Morning

Corn price action is steady to 2 ¼ cents lower across most contracts to start Friday. Futures posted gains on Thursday, with contracts up 3 to 4 cents in most front months, as December was up 6 ¼. Open interest was up 11,560 contracts on Thursday, suggesting new buying interest. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents on the day at $4.02 3/4.

Export Sales data for the week of October 30 was out on Thursday, with a total of 1.99 MMT of corn sold. That was on the higher side of trade ideas looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week. That was back above the week prior and the third largest total for the marketing year.

Actual Brazilian trade ministry data for November tallied exports at 5.03 MMT, a 6.48% increase from last year but a 22.58% drop from last month. Corn shipments are estimated at 4.99 MMT for December according to ANEC, which would be above the 3.62 MMT from the same period last year.

Statistics Canada estimates the 2025 corn production for the country at 14.867 MMT, down 3.1% from the same week last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent