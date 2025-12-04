Barchart.com
Corn Bulls Pushing Back Higher on Thursday as Export Business Picks Up

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Corn futures are trading with Thursday gains of 3 to 6 ¼ cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 cents at $4.02 3/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,800 MT of corn to Colombia, with 392,500 MT to Mexico this morning via their daily reporting system.

Export Sales for the week of October 30 was out this morning, with a total of 1.99 MMT of corn sold. That was on the higher side of trade ideas looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week. That was back above the week prior and the third largest total for the marketing year.

Brazil corn exports are estimated at 4.99 MMT for December according to ANEC, which would be above the 3.62 MMT from the same period last year. 

Statistics Canada estimates the 2025 corn production for the country at 14.867 MMT, down 3.1% from the same week last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.37 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.02 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.54, up 3 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

