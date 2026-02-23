What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for TransDigm Group Stock?

Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft. Valued at a market capitalization of $75.6 billion, TDG’s major product offerings include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors, and more.

TransDigm Group's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have matched in 2026. TDG stock has grown 2% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, TDG stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 28.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 3, TDG shares fell 9.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $2.3 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $8.23, also coming on top of the Street’s estimates. However, the company failed to surpass the consensus estimates on its organic revenue front, leading to a loss in investor confidence.

For the current year ending in September 2026, analysts expect TDG's EPS to decline marginally YoY to $35.64 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 22 analysts covering TDG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.”

The configuration has grown somewhat bearish in recent months, with the stock now carrying 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, down from 17 just one month ago.

On Feb. 4, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a "Buy" rating for TransDigm Group and lowered its price target from $1804 to $1800.

The mean price target of $1,589 indicates just a 18.8% upside potential to TDG’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $1,900 suggests the stock could rise as much as 41.9%.