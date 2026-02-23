Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for TransDigm Group Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock

Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft. Valued at a market capitalization of $75.6 billion, TDG’s major product offerings include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors, and more.

TransDigm Group's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have matched in 2026. TDG stock has grown 2% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, TDG stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 28.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, TDG shares fell 9.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $2.3 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $8.23, also coming on top of the Street’s estimates. However, the company failed to surpass the consensus estimates on its organic revenue front, leading to a loss in investor confidence.

For the current year ending in September 2026, analysts expect TDG's EPS to decline marginally YoY to $35.64 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 22 analysts covering TDG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has grown somewhat bearish in recent months, with the stock now carrying 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, down from 17 just one month ago.

On Feb. 4, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a "Buy" rating for TransDigm Group and lowered its price target from $1804 to $1800.

The mean price target of $1,589 indicates just a 18.8% upside potential to TDG’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $1,900 suggests the stock could rise as much as 41.9%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.06 -2.17 -1.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
TDG 1,315.01 -23.97 -1.79%
Transdigm Group Inc
$SPX 6,836.60 -72.91 -1.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 2
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 3
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot