Wheat Firm Early on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat is trading with contracts near unchanged. The wheat complex saw weakness across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 3 cents in the red on the day. Open interest rose 2,020 contracts on Wednesday.  KC HRW futures were down 2 to 4 cents on Wednesday. OI was down 1,207 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was 4 to 5 cents lower at the close. There were another 3 deliveries issued against December KC wheat overnight.

Export Sales data for the week ending on October 31 will be out this morning, with traders looking for between 250,000 and 650,000 MT in wheat bookings. 

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 30,300 MT of wheat in a tender overnight. Algeria purchased wheat in their tender that closed on Wednesday, with reports of purchases between 810,000 and 900,000 MT.

Canadian wheat production is estimated at 38.49 MMT according to a Reuters survey of analysts, ahead of the Statistics Canada report on Thursday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.37 3/4, unch, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.21, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

