Soybeans Falling Back Lower on Tuesday

Soybeans are falling 18 to 20 cents across the board on Tuesday, pressured by weaker products, crude and a wetter forecast. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 18 1/4 cents at $11.29. Soymeal futures were down $2.90 to $3.10, with Soy Oil 62 to 75 points lower. There were 123 deliveies issued against August soybeans overnight, with 0 for soy meal, and 572 for bean oil. Crude oil, down $4.30, is adding pressure.

USDA reported another 132,000 MT of 2026/27 soybean sold to China this morning.

Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed 88% of the US soybean crop blooming by 8/2, with 62% setting pods and 7 percentage points faster than the 5-year average. Condition ratings were steady at 63% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index unchanged at 363. There was some shifting among the 18 states, with KS/NE dropping 9 points, with MI and MN down 8 and ND slipping 1 point. Improvement was seen in IL/IN/MO (+3), with IA up 2, and OH 5 points higher.

The next week is looking at precip across much of IA, MO, IN, WI, MI, OH and northern IN.

USDA Fats & Oils data from this afternoon showed 217.8 mbu of soybean crushed in June, shy of the 218.3 mbu average estimate. That was up 2.21% from May and 10.61% larger than the same month last year. Bean oil stocks were tallied at 2.096 billion lbs, down 9.45% from last month and 10.7% larger yr/yr.

Monthly Census data showed a total of 1.917 MMT, which was the largest June total in 4 years. That was down 14.35% from the May total. Meal exports in June were a record 1.494 MMT, with bean oil dropping to 9,319 MT.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.49 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.29, down 18 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 3/4, down 18 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.73 1/2, down 18 3/4 cents,