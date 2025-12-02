Barchart.com
How Is 3M Company's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Company (MMM) is a global manufacturing and technology company that produces a wide range of industrial, safety, consumer, healthcare, and electronics products. Valued at a market cap of $90.6 billion, the company’s portfolio includes adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration systems, personal protective equipment (PPE), automotive and aerospace materials, and home and office supplies. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MMM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the conglomerates industry. The company leverages its material-science expertise, research and development capabilities, and broad distribution network to serve customers in more than 200 countries. 

This industrial company is currently trading 1.4% below its 52-week high of $172.85, reached on Oct. 24. Shares of MMM have gained 9.6% over the past three months, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLImarginal drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MMM are up 32.1%, compared to XLI’s 14.9% return. In the longer term, MMM has soared 27.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing XLI’s 5.2% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, MMM has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May, with minor fluctuations.

 Shares of MMM surged 7.7% on Oct. 21 after its impressive Q3 earnings release. The company’s total revenue grew 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 billion, while its adjusted EPS increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter to $2.19, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.10. Its adjusted operating income margin also expanded by a notable 170 basis points from the same period last year to 24.7%, reflecting improved profitability. Additionally, MMM raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.95 to $8.05, further bolstering investor confidence. 

MMM has also significantly outpaced its rival, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), which declined 12.3% over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at MMM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $178.13 suggests a 4.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

