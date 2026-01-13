Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock remains undervalued based on average analyst price targets. Moreover, shorting out-of-the-money (OTM) puts has been working, and premiums are high. For example, a 1-month 5% OTM put option currently yields 2.50%.

GOOGL is at $335.75 in morning trading on Tuesday, January 13. It's already up over 7% YTD from $313.00, where it closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

GOOGL stock - last 3 months - Barchart - Jan. 13, 2026

I discussed Alphabet's valuation in an article last month ("How to Make a 1.77% 1-Month Yield in GOOGL Stock - It Still Looks Undervalued" - Dec. 14, 2025).

I showed how GOOGL could be worth over $400 per share ($402.54 price target). That is based on its strong free cash flow (FCF) and FCF margins.

That's still +20% higher than today.

Moreover, analysts have raised their price targets (PTs) since then. 

For example, 36 analysts surveyed by AnaChart.com have an average PT of $354.73. That is up from $343.47 a month ago, as I write in my article.

Yahoo! Finance reports that 67 analysts have an average PT of $339.15, and Barchart's analyst survey PT is $335.62.

The bottom line is that GOOGL stock still looks undervalued.

Shorting OTM GOOGL Puts

My last Barchart article suggested shorting $295.00 GOOGL puts expiring this Friday, Jan. 16. At the time, GOOGL was at $309.09, so this exercise price was 4.6% below the trading price.

The premium received from shorting this put contract was $5.23, providing a short-seller a 1.77% yield (i.e., $5.23/$295.00) for one month.

Today, that premium has fallen to just 6 cents at the midpoint. In other words, it will likely expire worthless on Friday, and the investor's short play has worked.

A new 1-month short-put play is also worth doing.

For example, the $320.00 strike price for the Feb. 13, 2026, expiry period has a midpoint premium of $8.03. That strike price is over 5% lower than today's price.

The premium provides a short-seller a 1-month yield of 2.51% (i.e., $8.03/$320.00).

GOOGL puts expiring Feb. 13, 2026 - Barchart - As of Jan. 13, 2026

This means that an investor who secures $32,000 with their brokerage firm can enter an order to “Sell to Open” 1 put contract. That money acts as collateral in case GOOGL falls to $320 on or before Feb. 13. It could be assigned to buy 100 shares at $320 if that happens.

But the account will immediately receive $803 in return. That is why the 1-month yield is 2.50%. It also lowers the potential breakeven point if the collateral is assigned:

  $320 - $8.03 = $311.97

Downside Protection 

That is 7.5% lower than today's trading price. So, it helps provide some downside protection.

More risk-averse investors could short the $315.00 put option for a $6.48 premium. That provides a lower 2.057% yield (i.e., $6.48/$315.00) over the next month.

But the breakeven point is $308.52, or -8.56% below today's GOOGL price.

The bottom line is that shorting 1-month puts provides good income. 

Expected Returns

For example, over the last 2 months, the investor would have made $5.23 + $8.03, or $13.26 (i.e., $1,326) on an average investment cost of $30,750 (i.e., ($295 + 320)/2 x 100). That works out to a relatively safe return over 2 months:

  $1,326/$30,750 = 0.043 = +4.30% ROI

So, on an annualized basis, that works out to an expected return (ER) over 25%:

  $4.30% 2-month return x 6 = +25.80% annualized ER 

This is an alternative way to play GOOGL stock, especially if it can be repeated while GOOGL put option premiums remain high. Obviously, there is no guarantee this can work out. 

But, at least the investor doing this can potentially buy into GOOGL stock at a lower breakeven point. 

That may make it more worthwhile to short 1-month OTM GOOGL puts than just buying GOOGL stock.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 339.32 +7.46 +2.25%
Alphabet Cl A

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot