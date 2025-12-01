Barchart.com
Wheat Closses Mostly Lower on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
The wheat complex was mostly lower on Monday.. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 4 cents in the red on Monday. KC HRW futures were fractionally lower in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, as December was up ¾ and other contracts were down 2 to 3 cents. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat Friday night, with another 2 against December KC wheat.

National Crop Progress data is done for the year, but some individual states are still putting reports out. Kansas winter wheat ratings were up 4% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 2 points to 366

Export Inspections data showed wheat at just 384,881 MT (14.14 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on November 27. That was a drop of 19.89% from the week prior and up 28.89% from same week last year. Vietnam was the top destination of 58,864 MT, with 51,792 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled just 13.228 MMT (486 mbu), a 19.95% increase yr/yr.

Delayed Export Sales data for the week of October 23 was released this morning, with a total of 499,778 MT of wheat sold. That was in the middle of estimates between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sales. That was also up 46.43% from last week and 21.48% above the same week last year.

Russia’s wheat crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 86.5 MMT according to Argus, a 1.9 MMT drop from their prior number. ABARES estimates the 2025/26 Australian wheat crop at 35.6 MMT, a 4% hike from 2024/25.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.30 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.26 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76, down 2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 526-6s -0-6 -0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 517-0s -0-6 -0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8000s +0.0075 +0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 530-2s -0-6 -0.14%
Wheat
ZWH26 535-0s -3-4 -0.65%
Wheat

