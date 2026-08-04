Copart Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $27.2 billion and offers a range of services to process and sell vehicles over the internet through its virtual bidding third-generation internet auction-style sales technology.

CPRT stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 36.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 21.8% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen by nearly 26%, underperforming the SPX’s 11% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) has risen 22.8% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLI has grown 19.6% and has also outpaced the stock.

On May 22, CPRT stock fell 1.8% following the release of its seemingly better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.43, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. However, despite the earnings beat, the company’s weaker insurance auction volumes, declining global insurance units and U.S insurance units raised a few red flags in the eyes of investors, leading to a loss in confidence over the stock’s future.

For the current fiscal year, which ended last month, analysts expect CPRT’s EPS to fall marginally to $1.58 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 13 analysts covering CPRT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has grown more bearish over the past month, with the stock now having two “Strong Sell” ratings compared to only one a month prior.

On May 22, Barclays analyst John Babcock maintained a “Sell” rating on Copart stock and set a price target of $32.

CPRT’s mean price target of $42.45 offers a 45.8% upside compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $65 implies a robust 123.2% upside from current levels.