Wheat Mixed on the Short Friday Session

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is mixed, with most winter wheat contracts lower. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 ¼ cents in December, with March down 2 cents. KC HRW futures are 2 ¾ cents higher in December, with March fractionally lower. MPLS spring wheat is up 2 to 4 cents. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat on first notice day, with 2 against December KC wheat and 34 against the hard red spring wheat contract.

Delayed Export Sales data for the week of October 16 was out this morning, with a total of 341,306 MT of wheat sold. That was below the trade estimates and a 3-week low.

The catch-up will continue on Monday with USDA data for the week of 10/23 expected to show between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sales.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat crop at 98% planted as of 11/24. Conditions were down 1 percentage point to 97%. The European Commission estimates the EU production at 134.2 MMT, a 0.8 MMT increase from the previous number. Ending Stocks for 2025/26 were estimated at 11.5 MMT, a 0.7 MMT hike from last month. Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated to total 25.5 MMT according to a Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 1.5 MMT increase from the previous estimate.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.32 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38 1/2, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.20, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,