Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Traders Look to Round Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

The wheat complex will be back open at 8:30 CST this morning following the holiday on Thursday. Futures eased back in some contracts on Wednesday, with the three exchanges closing mixed. Chicago SRW futures were trading 1 to 2 cents higher on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was down 5,885 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were steady to 4 cents in the green on the day. Open interest was down 1,869 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 2 to 4 cents. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat on first notice day, with 2 against December KC wheat and 34 against the hard red spring wheat contract.

Delayed Export Sales for the week of October 16 will be out this morning, with traders looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in that week.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat crop at 98% planted as of 11/24. Conditions were down 1 percentage point to 97%. The European Commission estimates the EU production at 134.2 MMT, a 0.8 MMT increase from the previous number. Ending Stocks for 2025/26 were estimated at 11.5 MMT, a 0.7 MMT hike from last month. Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated to total 25.5 MMT according to a Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 1.5 MMT increase from the previous estimate. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.40 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 530-0s +1-6 +0.33%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 517-2s +4-0 +0.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.7650s -0.0350 -0.60%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 529-0s +1-6 +0.33%
Wheat
ZWH26 540-4s +1-2 +0.23%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
This AI Dividend Stock Is a Buy Even as the S&P 500’s Yield Falls to Dot-Com Lows
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot