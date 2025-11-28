Wheat Traders Look to Round Out the Week

The wheat complex will be back open at 8:30 CST this morning following the holiday on Thursday. Futures eased back in some contracts on Wednesday, with the three exchanges closing mixed. Chicago SRW futures were trading 1 to 2 cents higher on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was down 5,885 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were steady to 4 cents in the green on the day. Open interest was down 1,869 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 2 to 4 cents. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat on first notice day, with 2 against December KC wheat and 34 against the hard red spring wheat contract.

Delayed Export Sales for the week of October 16 will be out this morning, with traders looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in that week.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat crop at 98% planted as of 11/24. Conditions were down 1 percentage point to 97%. The European Commission estimates the EU production at 134.2 MMT, a 0.8 MMT increase from the previous number. Ending Stocks for 2025/26 were estimated at 11.5 MMT, a 0.7 MMT hike from last month. Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated to total 25.5 MMT according to a Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 1.5 MMT increase from the previous estimate.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.17 1/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.30, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,