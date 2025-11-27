Is Intel Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $175.8 billion , Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is a global leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing computing technologies and semiconductor products. The company provides a wide range of hardware and software solutions from CPUs and GPUs to AI, networking, edge computing, and advanced process technologies, serving industries from cloud to automotive.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Intel fits right into that category. Intel supports major OEMs, ODMs, cloud providers, and other technology partners worldwide.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have fallen 13.4% from its 52-week high of $42.48 . Intel’s shares have climbed 51.2% over the past three months, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.4% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, INTC stock is up 83.6% on a YTD basis, exceeding SPX’s 15.8% rise. Moreover, shares of the company have soared 53.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 13.1% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early August.

Intel shares rose marginally following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 23 as revenue reached $13.7 billion, up 3%, and adjusted EPS improved to $0.23. Investors also welcomed Intel’s strengthened financial position, supported by $5.7 billion in U.S. government funding and major strategic investments of $5 billion from NVIDIA and $2 billion from SoftBank. Sentiment was further boosted by management’s note that current demand is outpacing supply and is expected to continue into 2026.

In comparison, rival Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) has lagged behind INTC stock. AAPL stock has increased 10.8% on a YTD basis and 18.1% over the past 52 weeks.