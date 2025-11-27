Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Honeywell International's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrials Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock
Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $120.6 billion, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company operating across aerospace, industrial automation, building automation, and energy and sustainability solutions worldwide. Its business spans advanced aircraft systems, automation technologies, building control software, and energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. 

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Honeywell fits this criterion perfectly. Honeywell delivers products and services that support industries from aviation to manufacturing and infrastructure.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have decreased 16.7% from its 52-week high of $228.04. Honeywell’s shares have fallen 9.5% over the past three months, a more pronounced decline than the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) marginal drop over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, HON stock is down 10.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s nearly 16% return. In addition, shares of the company have declined 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 6.3% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late July.

www.barchart.com

Honeywell shares climbed 6.8% on Oct. 23 because the company beat the high end of guidance with Q3 2025 sales of $10.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82. Investors also reacted positively to strong orders growth of 22%, record backlog, and Honeywell raising its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.60 - $10.70 and organic growth outlook. 

Confidence was further boosted by solid segment performance, especially 12% organic growth in Aerospace Technologies and margin expansion in Building Automation.

However, HON stock has lagged behind its rival GE Vernova Inc. (GEV). GE Vernova’s shares have surged 79.3% on a YTD basis and 74% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite the stock’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. HON stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 22 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $240.75 is a premium of 26.7% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 152.80 +0.88 +0.58%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
HON 189.99 -1.03 -0.54%
Honeywell International Inc
GEV 589.72 +17.16 +3.00%
GE Vernova Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 5
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot