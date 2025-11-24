Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Closes Monday Mixed, with Spring Wheat Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Plus500 Futures: Join 30M+ worldwide who have chosen Plus500. Trade futures with a deposit as low as $100!

The wheat complex posted mixed Monday action, with the winter wheat leading the charge lower and spring wheat holding up. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to5 cents in the red on Monday. KC HRW futures were down 3 to 4 cents. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to 3 cents in the green on the day. 

Winter wheat crop planting was tallied at 97% as of Sunday, matching the average pace, with emergence at 87% and 2 points behind average. The last Crop Progress report for the year showed 48% of the US crop at good/excellent, 3 points ahead of last we but 7 points below last year. 

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 474,53 MT (17.44 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 11/20. That was 92.48% above the week prior and 29.68% larger than the same week last year. The Philippines was the largest buyer of 88,074 MT, with 56,890 MT shipped to Bangladesh and 55,778 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 12.84 MMT (471.7 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 19.65% above the same period last year.

Delayed Export Sales data from the week of 10/9 is expected to show a total of 350,000 to 650,000 MT of corn sold in that week.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 3/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.07 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 522-4s -3-6 -0.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 507-2s -3-6 -0.73%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6775s +0.0275 +0.49%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 522-2s -4-6 -0.90%
Wheat
ZWH26 534-6s -5-0 -0.93%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 3
Chevron's Latest 5-Yr Plan Implies a Major Dividend Hike - CXX Stock Looks Cheap
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
GDP, Retail Sales and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot