Cintas Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services. With a market cap of $74.7 billion, the company sells uniforms and work apparel, as well as entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.

Shares of this leading provider of corporate identity uniforms and related services have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTAS has declined 16.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, CTAS stock is up 1.7%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CTAS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.6% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

On Sep. 24, CTAS shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.20 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $2.72 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.69 billion forecast. Cintas expects full-year EPS to be $4.74 to $4.86, and revenue in the range of $11.1 billion to $11.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect CTAS’ EPS to grow 9.8% to $4.83 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering CTAS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 12, Bernstein initiated coverage of CTAS with a “Market Perform” rating and $200 price target, implying a potential upside of 7.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $220.12 represents an 18.5% premium to CTAS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $255 suggests a notable upside potential of 37.2%.