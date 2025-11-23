Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cintas Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services. With a market cap of $74.7 billion, the company sells uniforms and work apparel, as well as entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.

Shares of this leading provider of corporate identity uniforms and related services have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTAS has declined 16.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, CTAS stock is up 1.7%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CTAS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.6% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Sep. 24, CTAS shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.20 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $2.72 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.69 billion forecast. Cintas expects full-year EPS to be $4.74 to $4.86, and revenue in the range of $11.1 billion to $11.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect CTAS’ EPS to grow 9.8% to $4.83 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering CTAS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 12, Bernstein initiated coverage of CTAS with a “Market Perform” rating and $200 price target, implying a potential upside of 7.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $220.12 represents an 18.5% premium to CTAS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $255 suggests a notable upside potential of 37.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 149.63 +1.80 +1.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
CTAS 185.80 +2.60 +1.42%
Cintas Corp

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot