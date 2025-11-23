Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Mohawk Industries Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mohawk Industries, Inc_ logo on phone by- viewimage via Shutterstock
Mohawk Industries, Inc_ logo on phone by- viewimage via Shutterstock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial applications and new construction markets. Valued at $6.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of products, including ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, carpets, rugs, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, wood flooring, and countertops.

Shares of this flooring giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MHK has declined 20.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, MHK stock is down 7.7%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MHK’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 16.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 4.8% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MHK's softer quarter was driven by weaker economic conditions and higher input costs, offsetting benefits from premium product sales and productivity initiatives. Management cited ongoing challenges in home furnishings, low consumer confidence, inflation, and hurricane impacts.

On Oct. 23, MHK reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down by 7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.67 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $2.68. The company’s revenue was $2.8 billion, topping Wall Street's $2.7 billion forecast. For Q4, MHK expects its adjusted EPS to be between $1.90 and $2.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MHK’s EPS to decline 7.8% to $8.94 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering MHK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, and nine “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 19, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI maintained a “Hold” rating on MHK with a price target of $118, implying a potential upside of 7.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $137.81 represents a 25.4% premium to MHK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $155 suggests a notable upside potential of 41%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MHK 109.93 +6.25 +6.03%
Mohawk Industries
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
ITB 98.46 +4.68 +4.99%
US Home Construction Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot