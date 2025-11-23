Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Church & Dwight Stock?

Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $20.2 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers.

Shares of this leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CHD has declined 25.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, CHD stock is down 19.8%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CHD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 31, CHD shares closed up more than 7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.81 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.73. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $1.5 billion forecast. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $3.49.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHD’s EPS to grow 1.2% to $3.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering CHD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” eight “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 13, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) maintained a “Buy” rating on CHD with a price target of $100, implying a potential upside of 19% from current levels.

The mean price target of $98.72 represents a 17.5% premium to CHD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $114 suggests a notable upside potential of 35.7%.