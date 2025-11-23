Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Church & Dwight Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $20.2 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers.

Shares of this leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CHD has declined 25.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, CHD stock is down 19.8%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CHD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, CHD shares closed up more than 7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.81 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.73. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $1.5 billion forecast. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $3.49.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHD’s EPS to grow 1.2% to $3.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering CHD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,”  eight “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 13, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) maintained a “Buy” rating on CHD with a price target of $100, implying a potential upside of 19% from current levels.

The mean price target of $98.72 represents a 17.5% premium to CHD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $114 suggests a notable upside potential of 35.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
OPY 66.08 +0.45 +0.69%
Oppenheimer Holdings
XLP 77.90 +0.84 +1.09%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CHD 84.02 +0.68 +0.82%
Church & Dwight Company

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot