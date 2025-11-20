Wheat Losses Extend to Thursday’s Close

The wheat complex continued this week’s pullback on Thursday, as weakness was felt across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were mostly 8 ½ to 10 cents lower on Thursday. KC HRW futures were down 7 ¾ to 10 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures closed with losses of 3 ¾ to 8 ½ cents.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of white wheat to China this morning.

Export Sales from this morning for the week of 10/2 showed 887,864 MT in wheat sales, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 350,000 and 600,000 MT. That was a marketing year high for wheat.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender to buy 300,000 MT of wheat with offers due on Friday. SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 83.8 MMT, down from their 2025 crop estimate at 88.6 MMT.

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.23 3/4, down 8 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,