Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Losses Extend to Thursday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

The wheat complex continued this week’s pullback on Thursday, as weakness was felt across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were mostly 8 ½ to 10 cents lower on Thursday. KC HRW futures were down 7 ¾ to 10 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures closed with losses of 3 ¾ to 8 ½ cents. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of white wheat to China this morning. 

Export Sales from this morning for the week of 10/2 showed 887,864 MT in wheat sales, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 350,000 and 600,000 MT. That was a marketing year high for wheat.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender to buy 300,000 MT of wheat with offers due on Friday. SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 83.8 MMT, down from their 2025 crop estimate at 88.6 MMT.

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.27, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.40 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.06 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.23 3/4, down 8 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.73 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.81 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 523-6s -8-0 -1.50%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 506-2s -9-2 -1.79%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.7275s -0.0850 -1.46%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 527-0s -9-6 -1.82%
Wheat
ZWH26 540-6s -8-6 -1.59%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 2
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot