Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Fading Lower at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

Soybeans are down 6 to 9 ½ cents across most contracts at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 9 1/2 cents lower at $10.53 1/4. Soymeal futures were back down $5.40, with Soy Oil futures 32 points lower. 

Soybean export bookings came in the middle of the trade range estimates of 0.6 to 1.6 MMT at 919,447 MT for the week of 10/2. That was a 3-week high but still down 8.6% from the same week last year. Soy meal sales were 328,300 MT, on the high side of between 150,000 and 350,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were net reductions of 11,800 MT. 

USDA reported another 462,000 MT of soybeans sold to China via their daily announcement system on Wednesday morning. That followed the total 1.122 MMT so far this week and takes the total known sales to China to 1.812 MMT.

Commitment of Traders data from the week of September 30 showed managed money increasing their net short in soybean futures and options by 9,410 contracts. That brough their net short to 38,712 contracts at the end of September. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.26 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.53 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.36 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.45, down 7 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5088 -0.1183 -1.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.06 -0.36 -0.70%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 316.8 -4.9 -1.52%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1124-2 -12-0 -1.06%
Soybean
ZSH26 1134-0 -10-4 -0.92%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 2
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot