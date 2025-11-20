Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Allegion Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Allegion plc HQ sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Allegion plc HQ sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $13.9 billion, Allegion plc (ALLE) is a prominent Ireland-based security-products company specializing in mechanical and electronic access solutions. Its portfolio includes locks, door controls, electronic smart-access systems, and security software used in homes, businesses, schools, and institutions.

Shares of ALLE have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ALLE has climbed 16.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 12.3%. Moreover, shares of ALLE are up 23% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12.9% rise.

Zooming in further, Allegion has outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLI8.3% return over the past 52 weeks and 14.1% rise on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct. 23, its shares dropped 2.4% as investors reacted cautiously to the company’s mixed underlying metrics. Allegion reported $1.07 billion in revenue, up 10.7% year over year, with 5.9% organic growth, and posted solid profitability with adjusted EPS growth of 6.5% to $2.30. Regional performance was strong, particularly in the Americas, and acquisitions helped drive international gains. 

Margins remained healthy, though slightly softer than last year, which may have contributed to the market’s muted reaction. Still, the company raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, signaling confidence in its operational momentum despite the stock’s immediate pullback.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect ALLE’s adjusted EPS to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $8.20. The company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in the past four quarters. 

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings and nine “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The current consensus is bearish than three months ago, when the stock had four “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Oct. 16, J.P. Morgan’s Tomohiko Sano reaffirmed his “Buy” rating on Allegion and set a $190 price target.

Allegion’s mean price target of $180.40 represents a premium of 12.3% over the current price. The Street-high price target of $198 implies a potential upside of 23.2%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 151.00 +0.65 +0.43%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
ALLE 160.68 -0.39 -0.24%
Allegion Plc

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot