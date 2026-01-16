Barchart.com
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier.
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

  • Intel (INTC) is trading at a new two-year high.
  • Shares are up a whopping 145% over the past 52 weeks.
  • INTC maintains a 100% technical “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock hit new highs coming out of CES 2026 and amid rumors that it could be partnering with Apple. 

Today’s Featured Stock 

Valued at $232 billion, Intel (INTC) is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. 

Once considered a dominant chipmaker, Intel’s story in 2026 is that of a comeback. The company historically focused on central processing units (CPUs) and integrated graphics, leading it to fall behind when Nvidia (NVDA) introduced first its graphics processing units (GPUs) and later its AI accelerators. 

Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel has been gunning for new life in the AI chip market. It has entered the data center business and remains the majority owner of Mobileye (MBLY), a self-driving car startup. Intel also has a fledgling foundry business, which is increasingly attracting attention as its U.S. manufacturing hub aligns nicely with President Donald Trump’s “America first” corporate strategy. 

Trump, SoftBank (SFTBY), and Nvidia itself have all made equity investments in Intel recently as the market bets on Tan pulling off a turnaround and achieving success with its foundry. Shares hit new two-year highs Thursday coming out of CES 2026 and on rumors that Apple (AAPL) could choose to partner with Intel for its entry-level chips. 

Could Apple be the final piece to the puzzle that ensures Intel’s resurgence? 

What I’m Watching 

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. INTC checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Jan. 6, the stock has gained 26.8%.

www.barchart.com

Barchart Technical Indicators for Intel

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Intel scored a new two-year high of $50.39 on Jan. 15.

  • INTC has a Weighted Alpha of +140.31.
  • Intel has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock gained 145.03% over the past 52 weeks.
  • INTC has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $48.32 with a 50-day moving average of $298.37.
  • Intel made 9 new highs and gained 28.82% in the last month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.54.
  • There’s a technical support level around $47.30.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals 

  • $232 billion market capitalization.
  • 296.8x forward price-earnings ratio.
  • Analysts project earnings to increase by 84% in 2025 and an incredible 214% in 2026. 

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Intel

The Bottom Line on Intel

Intel’s stock has achieved impressive results coming out of 2025, and Lip-Bu Tan has acquired an impressive list of backers including even the U.S. federal government. 

However, it remains unclear what will amount of its foundry business. The Apple rumors are compelling, but are not yet fact. Plus, the stock is trading at an inflated forward price-earnings ratio and is overbought based on its relative strength index. A consensus “Hold” rating is just another reason for caution – Wall Street has not fully warmed to the comeback story. 

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

