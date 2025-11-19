Barchart.com
Wheat Falling on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
The wheat complex is showing weakness across the three exchanges at midday. Chicago SRW futures are 9 to 10 cents lower on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are 11 to 12 cents in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up ¾ cents to 2 ¼ cents lower in the front months. Talks of a possible peace in Ukraine are adding pressure.

Census trade data was delayed due to the shutdown but tallied a total of 2.69 MMT of wheat shipped in August. That was the highest total in 9 years for the moth and a 16.81% increase from last year. 

The Ukraine Ag Ministry estimates the country’s wheat crop at 23 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from 2024, with exports expected to reach 17 MMT in 2025/26.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.36 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.49 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.15, down 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.83 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.85 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


