Wheat Closes Mixed, with Spring Wheat Leading Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

The wheat complex closed Tuesday with mixed action across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures saw slight gains, fractionally to 2 ¼ cents higher. KC HRW futures were down 1 to 3 cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were up 6 to 9 cents in the nearby contracts to lead the bulls. 

USDA released their Crop Progress report this morning showing the winter wheat crop at 92% planted, lagging the 95% average pace. Emergence was at 79%, behind the 84% 5-year average. Condition ratings were pegged at 45% in good/excellent ratings, which was down from 49% last year. That equated to 328 on the Brugler500 index, down from 338 a year ago.

EU exports have totaled 9.05 MT since July 1 to November 16, now catching on last year and lagging by just 0.04 MMT vs. the same period. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.59, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.83 3/4, up 9 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.88, up 6 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 543-0s -1-6 -0.32%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 526-2s -2-4 -0.47%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8275s +0.0900 +1.57%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 546-4s +2-2 +0.41%
Wheat
ZWH26 559-0s +0-4 +0.09%
Wheat

