Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Garmin Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Garmin Ltd logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Garmin Ltd logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $36.5 billion, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a leading global provider of navigation, communication, and wearable technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of GPS-enabled devices and wireless solutions across fitness, outdoor, marine, automotive, and aviation segments.

Shares of the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GRMN stock has decreased 9.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.4%. In addition, shares of the company have declined 8.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12.6% rise.

Moreover, shares of the GPS device maker have lagged behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.3% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.99, GRMN shares tumbled 11.5% on Oct. 29 as the company missed revenue expectations with $1.77 billion, as both the outdoor segment fell 5% and auto OEM revenue fell 2%. Garmin also reported a sharp 15% jump in operating expenses to $590 million, driven by higher personnel and R&D/SG&A costs. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect GRMN’s adjusted EPS to grow nearly 11% year-over-year to $8.20. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Barclays raised its price target on Garmin to $208 from $167 but kept an “Underweight” rating.

The mean price target of $228.60 represents a 21.3% premium to GRMN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $305 suggests a 61.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 225.42 -3.30 -1.44%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,593.93 -78.48 -1.18%
S&P 500 Index
GRMN 188.72 -1.08 -0.57%
Garmin Ltd

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 4
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Jobs Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot