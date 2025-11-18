Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Illinois Tool Works Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Illinois Tool Works, Inc_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) designs and manufactures a broad range of innovative products and equipment. Valued at a market cap of $70 billion, the company serves customers in various markets, including food equipment, welding, automotive OEM, construction, polymers and fluids, and specialty products.

Shares of this industrial company have trailed behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ITW has declined 10.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.7%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 4.6%, compared to SPX’s 13.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, ITW has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI7.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% YTD rise

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 24, shares of ITW tumbled 4.5% after its mixed Q3 earnings release. The company’s EPS declined 28.1% year-over-year to $2.81, but topped the consensus estimates by 4.5%. However, on the other hand, its operating revenue improved 2.3% from the year-ago quarter to $4.1 billion, but fell short of analyst expectations by a slight margin, lowering investor confidence. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ITW’s EPS to grow 2.9% year over year to $10.44. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on two “Strong Buy,” 10 "Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and four "Strong Sell” ratings.

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months. 

On Oct. 27, Andrew Obin from Bank of America Corporation (BAC) maintained a "Sell" rating on ITW, with a price target of $220.

The mean price target of $261.47 represents a 7.6% premium from ITW’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $287 suggests an 18.1% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 149.60 -0.92 -0.61%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
BAC 51.67 +0.19 +0.37%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,576.96 -95.45 -1.43%
S&P 500 Index
ITW 241.05 -0.36 -0.15%
Illinois Tool Works Inc

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 4
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Jobs Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot