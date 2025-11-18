Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on HCA Healthcare Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
HCA Healthcare Inc sign on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
HCA Healthcare Inc sign on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. Valued at $107.9 billion by market cap, the company provides diagnosis, treatments, consultancy, nursing, surgeries, and other services, as well as medical education, physician resource centers, and training programs. 

Shares of this healthcare service provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. HCA has gained 39.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.7%. In 2025, HCA’s stock rose 59%, surpassing the SPX’s 13.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, HCA’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 9.1% over the past year. Moreover, HCA’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

HCA's outperformance is attributed to increased Medicaid supplemental payments and strong volume growth, coupled with disciplined cost controls and operational efficiency. The company's revenue growth was boosted by higher Medicaid state supplemental program payments, particularly from Tennessee, Kansas, and Texas. With a focus on investing in digital tools and workforce development, HCA expects stable demand and continued operational efficiency, navigating policy uncertainties while driving long-term growth.

On Oct. 24, HCA shares closed up by 1.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $6.96 topped Wall Street expectations of $5.65. The company’s revenue was $19.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $18.5 billion. HCA expects full-year EPS to be $27 to $28, and expects revenue in the range of $75 billion to $76.5 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HCA’s EPS to grow 25.8% to $27.62 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering HCA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 13, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Equal Weight” rating on HCA and raised the price target to $431.

The mean price target of $480.61 represents a marginal premium to HCA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $525 suggests an upside potential of 10%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 83.42 -1.63 -1.92%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,672.41 -61.70 -0.92%
S&P 500 Index
IHF 47.60 -0.13 -0.27%
US Healthcare Providers Ishares ETF
HCA 477.10 +4.45 +0.94%
Hca Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 4
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot