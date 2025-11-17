Grain Rally Extending to Wheat at Midday

A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex is trading with contracts higher across the three markets. Chicago SRW is up 15 to 16 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are 13 to 14 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat futures were 6 to 10 1/4 cents in the green.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 246,533 MT (9.06 mbu) during the week ending on November 13. That was 15.41% below the week prior but up 25.06% from the same week last year. Japan was the top destination of 87,493 MT, with 56,620 MT headed to Indonesia and 48,105 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.363 MMT (454.26 mbu) since June 1, which is now 19.3% above the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42 3/4, up 15 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.57, up 15 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.29 1/4, up 14 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.44 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.75, up 10 1/4 cents,