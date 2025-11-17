Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Republic Services Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 45 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock
Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $64.9 billion, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is one of North America’s largest environmental services providers, offering non-hazardous waste collection, recycling, landfill operations, and renewable energy solutions to roughly 13 million customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, the company operates thousands of sites across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand through core pricing, volume growth, and strategic acquisitions.

Republic Services has been stuck in the slow lane compared to the broader market’s rally. RSG stock has surged marginally over the past 52 weeks and 4.3% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.2% gains over the past year and 14.5% returns in 2025.

Even within its own industry lane, RSG has struggled to keep pace. The stock has trailed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI8.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and 15.4% gains on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Republic Services reported third-quarter earnings, and its shares slumped marginally. The company posted revenue of $4.21 billion, up 3.3% year over year, driven by 1.7% organic growth and 1.6% contribution from acquisitions. While pricing remained strong, with core pricing up 5.9%, overall volumes dipped 0.3% due to softer construction and manufacturing activity, and the company’s ongoing effort to exit lower-margin contracts. Additionally, adjusted EPS rose to $1.90 on the back of an 80-bps expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.8%. 

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect RSG to report an adjusted EPS of $6.87, up 6.4% year-over-year. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than it was a month ago, when the stock had 12 “Strong Buy” recommendations. 

On Oct. 9, Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye reiterated his “Buy” rating on Republic Services and set a price target of $263.

RSG’s mean price target of $249.67 represents a 19.3% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $281 suggests a notable 33.9% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 151.77 -0.24 -0.16%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
RSG 209.80 +3.78 +1.83%
Republic Services

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot